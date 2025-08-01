Backstage Report On Internal Reaction To Corey Graves Replacing Pat McAfee On WWE Raw

This January, Pat McAfee returned to WWE programming as a commentator for "WWE Raw," with Michael Cole as his partner. Following WWE Money in the Bank, McAfee's place was filled by Wade Barrett, then Corey Graves, as he embarked on a hiatus due to mental exhaustion.

According to Fightful Select, WWE officials still view McAfee in a positive light, so much so that their relationship is expected to continue in the future. The regularity in which McAfee will appear on WWE television, however, remains unknown, largely due to his outside commitments.

Aside from his broadcasting duties for WWE, McAfee also resides as an analyst for "College GameDay," whose return is set to coincide with the start of the 2025 college football season in the coming weeks. Fightul notes that WWE already anticipated McAfee stepping away from his commentary work around August or September in order to focus on his football-related responsibilities.

Regarding Graves, who now serves as a regular commentator on "WWE NXT" and "Raw," one WWE high-up reportedly expected Graves back in the fold of the main roster programming by the spring or summer given the periodic rotation of commentary. Back in January, Graves publicly expressed his frustration over being demoted to the "NXT" brand. Though he was briefly removed from the "NXT" lineup afterward, the incident now appears to be water under the bridge for both sides, with officials recently praising Graves for his work on various events, including WWE Worlds Collide. One source highlighted Graves' versatility to Fightful, noting that the veteran could be positioned on any show and work effectively.