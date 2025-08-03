Drew McIntyre On CM Punk's WWE WHC Loss: 'Karma Is A B****'

As the old saying goes, what goes around, comes around. Unfortunately for CM Punk, it came around at his expense.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam night one, Punk conquered "The Ring General" GUNTHER to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Minutes later, a returning Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to then shift the title into his possession. According to Drew McIntyre, a long-time foe of Punk's, this was an act of the universe balancing the scales.

"Karma's a hell of a thing," McIntyre said on WWE SummerSlam night one post-show. "I've been watching what's been going on on Raw with Seth. Seth and I are professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth, you deserve it. Karma is indeed a b****."

As McIntyre alluded to, a similar scene unfolded at WWE WrestleMania 40 when he defeated Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After taunting Punk, then an injured guest commentator, during his post-match celebration, however, McIntyre found himself on the outside floor absorbing a series of stomps and an arm brace from "The Second City Saint." Subsequently, then-Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest successfully cashed in his respective contract to unseat McIntyre, whose world title reign spanned just under six minutes. Meanwhile, Punk's reign as World Heavyweight Champion lasted just over five minutes before Rollins revealed his knee injury as fake and stomped Punk into the mat for the win at SummerSlam.

