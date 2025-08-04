Backstage Report On WWE Stars Backstage At WWE Raw

WWE SummerSlam has come and gone, and there was plenty to talk about afterward. Of course, that talk was less about the two shows and more about the controversial return of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who appeared in WWE for the first time since he was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. It remains unclear whether the fallout of Lesnar's return will take center stage on tonight's episode of "Raw," but even if it doesn't, WWE has several things planned for the red brand.

Fightful Select reports that "SmackDown" star LA Knight has been spotted backstage at the site of tonight's "Raw." Though it was cautioned that an on camera appearance wasn't confirmed, Knight's presence would suggest he's part of tonight's show. In addition to Knight, Roman Reigns has also been spotted, though an onscreen appearance wasn't confirmed for him either.

Reigns has been seen on "Raw" regularly over the past month, having joined up with former Bloodline stablemate Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who Reigns and Uso defeated during Night One of SummerSlam. It's unclear whether the feud is set to continue, especially with Seth Rollins added back to the mix after his WWE World Heavyweight Title cash in during Night One, or if this will be the last Reigns appearance for a bit, as he's set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of "Street Fighter."

As for Knight, the former US Champion was off the SummerSlam card this year, prompting many fans to question WWE about his future. Knight had been feuding with Rollins earlier in July, even defeating him at Saturday Night's Main Event in the same match Rollins kicked off his injury angle. Due to that victory, it's possible Knight could find himself in line for a title match against Rollins.