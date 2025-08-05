Queen Aminata Reveals Length Of Current AEW Contract In All In 2025 Vlog

AEW star Queen Aminata has disclosed the length of her current deal with the promotion.

Aminata, who started wrestling in the indies in 2017, spoke with pride about being signed by AEW in her AEW All In blog. The AEW and ROH star stated that it was her goal to be signed by a promotion ever since she wrestled in the indies, and revealed that she signed a three-year deal with the promotion.

"It's crazy to think that when I was on the indies, all I wanted was to be a signed talent. And now that I've signed [a] three-year contract with AEW, like literally a year and a half into my contract, I, Queen Aminata, was part of AEW All In," she said.

The AEW star was a part of the women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In, which was won by Athena. Aminata stated that she is excited and motivated about her AEW career and is eager to see what's in store for her in the future.

"This is unreal. Like, I cannot believe it. And I feel so motivated. I feel like this is just the beginning, you know, like what else is coming? Like, I'm pretty much telling god, 'Please tell me what's next.' And I know that's not going to be possible, but that's how excited I am. That's how motivated I am," added Aminata.

Aminata first wrestled in AEW in 2021, featuring on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Rampage," while she made her "AEW Dynamite" debut in January 2024. Aminata has received more opportunities on AEW television in recent months, and it seems that AEW CEO Tony Khan has been impressed by the hard work she has put in. She has taken full advantage of these chances, which came about due to injuries to other stars.