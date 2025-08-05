How Eric Bischoff Says Hulk Hogan's Death Is Affecting WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash

As the wrestling world still grapples with Hulk Hogan's death, and the complicated legacy he left behind, his friends within the industry have continued to mourn. And in the case of Eric Bischoff and Kevin Nash, they've been able to do so together. On the latest "83 Weeks," Bischoff revealed he had finally gotten the chance to connect with Nash, meeting up with his nWo stablemate in Nash's hometown of Detroit, prior to Bischoff's appearance on "Raw" that night for WWE's second Hogan tribute.

"It was such a great conversation for a lot of reasons," Bischoff said. "The obvious one...Kevin really loved Hulk, and Hulk felt the same about Kevin. It was a bond there. They weren't, like, hanging out every weekend kind of buddies and all that, but it was a very, very unique relationship, a special relationship. And we talked a lot about that, and his impact overall, and certain memories and moments."

While the reminiscing was nice, Bischoff revealed the best part about his conversation with Nash came when the two were discussing a previous episode of "83 Weeks," where Bischoff talked about Hogan reconnecting with his spiritual side.

"He [Kevin] goes 'That was really cool that you talked about Terry's faith,'" Bischoff said. "And then [he] proceeded to tell me that he too...has...really begun reconnecting with his [faith]. And I was so glad to hear that, because of what Kevin's gone through. I mean...I don't know. I don't even want to contemplate. But I don't know what could be worse. I'm sure there are [things]. But losing your child, it's got to be at the top of the list for anybody. And then Scott Hall...and now Hulk. It's a lot of loss, for somebody who, in my opinion, is far more a sensitive person than you would ever imagine."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription