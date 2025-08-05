Bully Ray Thinks Someone Is Disappearing From WWE After Brock Lesnar's 'Shocking' Return

Following Cody Rhodes' championship victory over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar surprised fans with his return, which included him laying out Cena with an F5. Since then, fans and pundits have raised many questions about the circumstances surrounding his "shocking" resurgence, with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealing that part of it stems from Cena's desire to work with "The Beast" during his retirement tour. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, it may also be counteracting an absence from a top star.

"I've been talking about the return of Brock for a long time," Ray said. "I did not mention Brock last night. I did not know how Brock would fit into an equation last night. We had talked about Rock, but here we get the return of Brock Lesnar. I'm assuming, and I don't know this for sure, I'm asking myself, why bring Brock back now? I'm assuming somebody's going to be disappearing for a while. It's not going to be Cody. It's not going to be John. It's not going to be [CM] Punk. Who else, heavy hitter wise? I think Roman [Reigns] splits for a little while again, thus bringing back [Lesnar]. I just think they needed some extra heavy hitting power."

While it remains unconfirmed if Lesnar's return is indeed connected to another WWE star's potential absence, Rhodes and Roman Reigns are slated for at least some time off while they film scenes for "Street Fighter". The live adaptation movie is lined up for production in Australia, with filming reportedly beginning in September. WWE officials are said to be optimistic that Rhodes and Reigns' filming obligations would not interrupt ongoing WWE storylines.

Rhodes, who will portray Guile, is not expected to be on the "Street Fighter" set for an extended period of time. Reigns' exact filming schedule, on the other hand, remains unknown.

