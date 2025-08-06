WWE's Judgment Day Heading To AAA TripleMania To Take On Mr. Iguana, Lola Vice

The first AAA TripleMania to take place under the watchful eye of WWE is set for next weekend. The only problem is only two things that had been announced for the show prior to this afternoon; Konnan's induction into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio, and El Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship in a four-way match against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Dominik Mysterio.

That all changed, however, thanks to an Instagram post from WWE Espanol. The post featured a video of Dominik Mysterio backstage at "Raw" when his Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh approached him. The conversation soon grew to include Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, focusing on Mysterio's disdain for AAA luchadors Mr. Iguana and Nino Hamburgesa, while Rodriguez took shots at Lola Vice. Ultimately, it led to Mysterio declaring that Iguana, Hamburguesa, and Vice would take Balor, McDonagh, and Rodriguez at TripleMania in a mixed trios match.

Most fans won't be shocked to hear that this match represents the first TripleMania appearance for Rodriguez, McDonagh, or Balor, though Balor did work several dates for rival promotion CMLL in 2012, even winning the promotion's World Historic Middleweight Title. While the focus will be on the WWE stars, the match will also continue a recent storyline involving Iguana and Vice, following the two interacting as rivals at a recent AAA event in Aguascalientes.

For Mysterio, the presence of his Judgment Day teammates may be a boon should they get involved in his Mega Title challenge, giving him a distinct advantage over Americano, Vikingo, and Lee. The Intercontinental Champion has become a heavy favorite to win the title after his surprise appearance at an AAA event in Mexico City drew a massive reaction.