AEW's Tony Khan Provides Health Update On Jay White: 'He's Gonna Be Out A Long Time'

For many fans of AEW, it was great seeing the cardboard cutout of the Bang Bang Gang leader Jay White return and accompany Austin Gunn and the returning Juice Robinson during their semifinal tournament eliminator on July 31; however, that's as close as fans are going to get to seeing the star in living color, as AEW President Tony Khan announced that the "Switchblade" will not be on any AEW programming for the foreseeable future due to mounting injuries.

"Jay White's one of the best wrestlers in the world... Unfortunately, he's going to be out a long time," Khan said on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox." "And I think Jay White's a great example of that, because he's a player you figure into your plans. If some star like that in any sport gets injured, you're going to have to change your plans because guess what? He was definitely in your plans."

The first-ever NJPW Grand Slam Champion not only suffered a hand injury after his March 29 match with Kevin Knight that put him on the shelf earlier this year, but he's also dealing with a shoulder injury and when reporting on this last month, he was weighing his options on if he would go through with surgery. It was not disclosed on when White obtained the shoulder injury; however, it was noted that if he would go through with surgery, the former AEW World Trios and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion could be out of action for the rest of the year.

While there were rumblings that White was on his way to the very top of the AEW men's division, Khan did confirm those rumor's to be true, saying, "There's been a couple of times where he would have been the very top mix, but he's been out injured."

