Backstage Details On WWE Unreal Cameras Shooting Backstage At WWE SummerSlam

On July 29, Netflix rolled out five episodes of "WWE Unreal," a docuseries taking fans behind the scenes of WWE's creative process as well as the WWE Superstars and backstage figures involved in it. Following that, it appears that even more content will be on its way as "Unreal" cameras were reportedly backstage at WWE SummerSlam.

According to Fightful Select, their camera crews were more so focused on the shocking Money in the Bank cash-in from Seth Rollins on night one of SummerSlam, rather than the return of "The Beast" Brock Lesnar on night two. At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, Rollins seemingly went down with a knee injury while wrestling LA Knight. Rollins even later claimed that doctors were delayed in conducting an MRI due to the swelling around his knee, which he suspected would keep him out of action for an "extended period of time."

Of course, all of it turned out to be a ruse as Rollins reemerged and ditched his crutches in the main event of WWE SummerSlam night one. He subsequently struck newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk with his MITB briefcase before officially cashing it in on him for the very title. As later revealed by Rollins on "WWE Raw," this fake injury came as a part of an elaborate "Plan B," which only he, his "Oracle" Paul Heyman, and his wife Becky Lynch knew about (in storyline) ahead of time.

Lesnar, a former WWE Champion, returned at the end of SummerSlam night two to deliver an F5 to John Cena, who had lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes just moments before. Prior to that, Lesnar had been absent from WWE television for two years, largely due to being implicated in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.