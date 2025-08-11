Paul Heyman Talks John Cena Abandoning WWE Heel Character, Says Turn Wasn't A Mistake

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has discussed John Cena's heel turn and why he is glad he did it.

While speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Heyman detailed Cena's heel turn and his decision to drop it just before SummerSlam.

"I think John Cena abandoned the heel Cena character the Friday night before SummerSlam," declared Heyman.

He stated that it wasn't a mistake to turn Cena heel, but conceded that it did not unfold the way he had expected. Heyman stated that the heel turn and the subsequent crowd reaction opened his eyes to the mindset of modern WWE fans.

"It opened my eyes to the fact that this is an audience that is here to see stars and performances. As much as they are rooted in the storylines, they are there to appreciate the twisted performance art known as professional wrestling in WWE. And here's how I knew: the moment [mimics Cena's entrance theme] and John Cena comes out, that place went nuts," said Heyman. "[But when he got in the ring] Boo him out of the building as a heel. And the moment they saw the red light go off and knew the show was over, and he's standing there in the ring, they all gave him a standing ovation because it's his last time as an in-ring performer in that city. And they're all chanting, 'Thank you, Cena.' So the audience knew their role. And that's fascinating to watch."