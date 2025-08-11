Former World Champion Suggests Fans Might See Ronda Rousey In A WWE Ring Again

WWE's Bianca Belair believes that there's a possibility that Ronda Rousey could one day come back to WWE.

Rousey, a former women's champion in WWE, seemed to leave WWE on bad terms, as she criticized former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the difficulties of working with him. While Rousey has indicated that she has no desire to be a part of WWE and pro wrestling, WWE star Bianca Belair hopes that it can happen, praising the former UFC fighter's star power.

"I mean, I always say, with wrestling, anything can happen. People always, they come back, they come in, they leave. We have a Royal Rumble, which is like a jumpstart to the road to WrestleMania, where 30 women are inside the ring. We have surprise entrances — she may come back at the Royal Rumble one day. Right now, she's not in WWE, but she was here, and she brought so many eyes to the product. She was amazing, we might see her again," Belair said on "Dope As Usual" podcast.

Her husband and fellow WWE star Montez Ford added that wrestlers don't retire, opening the door for a potential Rousey return. Belair and Rousey didn't have an opportunity to face each other in either singles or tag team matches, with the only time they've been together in the ring coming at the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match.

Despite her past criticism of WWE, Rousey had praise for WWE CCO Triple H, saying she enjoyed working with him and remarking that anyone was better than McMahon. Rousey exited WWE in 2023, bringing to an end her first run with the promotion. Since leaving WWE, Rousey has been involved in three matches alongside her friend and former WWE star Marina Shafir, including one match in ROH, a sister brand of WWE's primary rival, AEW.