Backstage Update On NXT Star Lola Vice's WWE Contract Status

For the moment, the wrestling world's eye is trained directly on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, as many attempt to determine whether the expiration of their WWE contracts over the weekend is legitimate or part of an angle that will see the two remain with the promotion. But while Kross and Bordeaux's deals may have been allowed to expire, WWE was less willing to do that with another talent.

PWInsider Elite reports that WWE has come to terms on a new contract with "NXT's" Lola Vice. Vice's deal was set to come due at some point during the summer, though it was noted that WWE and her reached an extension before she was able to hit the free agent mark. Terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

After competing in five MMA fights for Bellator under her real name, Valerie Loureda, Vice signed a WWE contract in the summer of 2022 after attending a tryout. She debuted at an "NXT" live event just two months later and would make her TV debut in June 2023, later forming a tag team with former WWE star Elektra Lopez. Though she found some singles success, including challenging for both the Women's and Women's North American Championships, Vice has yet to hold gold during her WWE tenure.

That may be changing, albeit for a part of the WWE umbrella south of the border. Following WWE's purchase of AAA in April, Vice has begun working shows for AAA in Mexico, debuting in early July by teaming with Santino Marella to take on La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana. She is set to wrestle at TripleMania this weekend, teaming with Iguana and Nino Hamburguesa to face Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day.