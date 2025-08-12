CMLL Light Heavyweight Champ MJF Returning To Arena Mexico Alongside Other AEW Stars

It's a big weekend for Mexican wrestling, as AAA's first ever TripleMania under the WWE umbrella is set to take place this Saturday in Mexico City. But before that, CMLL is planning a big show of their own the night before in Arena Mexico, chock full of big matches and an AEW star who will be defending the CMLL title he won just a few weeks ago.

Taking to X Monday evening, CMLL confirmed that MJF and his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship would be back this Friday, with MJF defending the title against popular rudo Zandokan Jr. The seeds were planted for the match right after MJF defeated Averno to win the title, as Zandokan made his way to the ring and cut a promo on MJF, criticizing him for his remarks towards CMLL and Mexico. A match between the two was agreed to for the 15th, though the match was only made official with this announcement.

The AEW fun doesn't end with MJF, however, as the semi-main will feature two other AEW stars and one of MJF's biggest rivals in Mistico. The top CMLL star will team with the undefeated Hologram to battle LFI's The Beast Mortos and Difunto in tag team action. It will be Hologram's first CMLL match since June, when he and Bandido defeated Mistico and Mascara Dorada, and Mortos' first CMLL match in a month, following a loss to Esfinge.

While it's unclear whether there will be any interaction between MJF and Mistico, them both being on this show suggests an encounter is possible. A rematch between the two from "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" earlier this Summer is expected to take place soon, though it remains to be seen whether it takes place at an AEW event or a CMLL one, with the CMLL Aniversario in September remaining a possibility.