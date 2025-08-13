Jasper Troy Calls Out Ricky Saints For WWE NXT Philly Show

Jasper Troy and Ricky Saints are set to square off next week on "WWE NXT" when the developmental brand heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" winner challenged Saints in a prerecorded promo on Tuesday's show.

The pair have been feuding since Troy interfered in Saint's NXT North American Championship match against Ethan Page at Great American Bash. Page and Saints were fighting in a falls Count Anywhere match when Saints accidentally bumped into Troy backstage, and Troy took him out. Troy and Saints then squared off on the July 22 episode of "NXT" where Saints fell through the ramp. Troy then hit a senton, and Saints was counted out. The ramp spot was reportedly actually a botch and both men were meant to fall through.

Troy called out Saints further in the video on Tuesday and said he had been dealing with "guys like Saints" his entire life. He said the count out win wasn't good enough and he would end Saints in the ring in Philly.