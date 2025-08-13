WWE's Jacob Fatu: Travis Scott Deserves To Take A Bron Breakker Spear Like IShowSpeed

This year in WWE has seen celebrities like IShowSpeed, Travis Scott, and Jelly Roll get physical in the ring. In Speed's case, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble and promptly eliminated Otis, only to then eat a spear from former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. At WWE Elimination Chamber, rapper Travis Scott struck Cody Rhodes in the face, resulting in a busted eardrum and a black eye for "The American Nightmare." According to "WWE SmackDown" star Jacob Fatu, Scott deserves to take a spear from Breakker next.

"Shout out to Speed. Bro did a back flip and went like this [celebrating] and got his ass tore down, for real. Travis Scott, man, his ass should get speared too," Fatu told the "Club 520 Podcast." "I'm gonna spear your ass. It wasn't even a punch [to Cody Rhodes], he hit him with a [straight palm], you know what I mean? Nah, but Bron Breaker murdered [Speed] though. [Breakker] different. They asked him at ComicCon, my cousin Jey Uso, they said, 'Hey, who spears harder?' I mean, he took out Jey this past Monday, took him and Roman out."

Following his appearances at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41, Scott was reportedly planned for more WWE outings, potentially for a tag match alongside 17-time world champion John Cena. None of those plans later came to fruition, however, as WWE reportedly grew weary of his inability to commit to dates with them. The two sides were also said to have had a "falling out" at some point, causing Scott to remain absent from WWE television. Whether or not that dispute was related to the aforementioned schedule issues is unknown.

