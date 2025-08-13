Bishop Dyer: AEW Crowd Would Have Lost Its Mind If This Star Went Over On Dynamite

It's not the best time to be Jon Moxley right now, which is odd because he's about to wrestle in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio this evening. Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page just a month ago at All In, he failed to win the title back in a rematch just a few weeks later, and Darby Allin has been stalking him, and even attempted to kill him, ever since Allin returned to AEW. Not great. But it could've been even worse if Bishop Dyer had the book.

Reviewing last week's "AEW Dynamite" on "Busted Open Radio," Dyer was discussing Moxley's match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, which Moxley won despite a spirited effort from "Speedball." And though he wasn't torn up about it and liked the match, Dyer seconded co-host Dave LaGreca's thoughts that the match should've ended with "Speedball" pulling off the upset victory.

"I agree 100% on that," Dyer said. "I mean, if you listen to the pop that he got when they thought he was going to win and kind of steal it with all the commotion that was going on after Darby pulled the dude right over the barricade...it would've elevated 'Speedball.' I think another notch. Obviously, people are behind him. He's amazing in the ring, I would love to work with that guy. I think he's extremely athletic. But the crowd was...the match was awesome. And there was a moment...if Mox had put 'Speedball' over in that commotion, that audience would've lost their minds. It would've been amazing."

