WWE NXT's Blake Monroe Trolls Jordynne Grace Over New Entrance Theme

"NXT" stars Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace do not like each other at all. It seemed like they did at first when Monroe sided with Grace in her battles with NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stable, only for Monroe to then turn on Grace during her title match against Jayne at Evolution. Since then, the situation has gotten uglier and uglier, with Monroe injuring Grace's neck, and getting in some controversial shots in about Grace's appearance during her days as a bodybuilder.

And while Monroe's most recent shot probably won't sting as much as her other comments, it will surely get a rise out of Grace in some form. Taking to X in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the former Mariah May responded to a tweet from WWE Music Group's account, promoting Grace's new theme, "Win." Monroe stated that "Lose" would be a more appropriate title for Grace's song, "given her track record."

Lose would be a more apt name given her track record https://t.co/NKrW1SCL2t — blakey ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) August 13, 2025

The statement isn't entirely fair to Grace, who has won 6 out of her last 10 matches, and wrestled to a no contest in a match against Jaida Parker in April. Alas, Grace has had some bad luck when it comes to big time matches, having not only failed to beat Jayne at Evolution, but also coming up short in title matches against Stephanie Vaquer, first in a four way match back at Stand & Deliver, and again at Battleground in May.

Fortunately for Grace, she'll have a chance to prove Monroe wrong by beating the glamorous one herself. The two are currently scheduled to face off at NXT Heatwave next weekend.