Karrion Kross 'Had A Gut Feeling' After SummerSlam 2025 Match That He Was Done In WWE

Earlier this month, Karrion Kross lost to Sami Zayn in singles action at WWE SummerSlam, officially bringing their long-standing feud to a close. Despite Kross still having an immense amount of support from fans after failing to defeat Zayn, WWE chose not to renew the former NXT Champion's contract, which expired on August 10. The news came as a shock to many within the wrestling world, especially since Kross had finally started to be featured on premium live events and was a best-seller in merchandise, but it seems like the 40-year-old expected that his match with Zayn could be his last with the company.

Speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Kross explained that he could sense that his days were numbered with WWE leading up to SummerSlam, but decided to remain professional and perform the match to the best of his abilities.

"I couldn't tell you why, but I had a gut feeling. My gut's never wrong ... subtle things happening that I could not even convey in words. Body language, energy, stuff like that. I felt it. I even had a friend of mine tell me, you know, maybe do something for the live crowd when you're leaving to say goodbye or something. I was like, I don't want to be an unprofessional. This moment clearly by design is for the babyface to get everything back that we took away from him. I don't need to make this about myself right now. It's about him," Kross explained. "Let's be accountable, let's not go into business for ourselves ... just go out there and do the job that they're asking you to do."