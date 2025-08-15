AAA TripleManía XXXIII Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Saturday night, AAA presents the 33rd annual edition of TripleManía, and thanks to WWE acquiring AAA earlier this year, the show is dripping with WWE talent! In fact, of the show's five matches — four of which will be contested for a championship — only one doesn't have WWE stars involved. As a result, for the first time ever, the Wrestling Inc. staff have come together to make our TripleManía picks!

Now, you may notice something as you read through these picks, especially if you've read one of our other picks columns. The numbers for our collective consensus on each match are ... somewhat lower than usual. And also, the same across the board. Part of that is surely because most of us just don't follow lucha libre as closely as we follow American wrestling, but we're also trying to navigate the uncertain space between AAA's existing booking plans for its own roster and whatever it is WWE plans to do with it. With two WWE stars already holding AAA gold and four more gunning for it this weekend, and nobody knowing how thorough WWE's takeover will be and for how long, it's truly a fool's errand to try and predict this card.

With that in mind, let's get to the picks!