Karrion Kross Comments On Formerly Private Relationship With WWE HOFer Paul Heyman

On-screen, Karrion Kross is often associated with his wife/manager Scarlett, and previously, The Final Testament. Behind-the-scenes, he also works closely with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who many view as one of the greatest minds in the professional wrestling business. Admittedly, Kross has kept his relationship with Heyman rather private. Following Heyman's recent public display of praise for him, however, Kross opened about it on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"I've had a relationship with Paul Heyman for a very long time that I've never talked about publicly," Kross said. "I consider him a veteran. I consider him a great source for advice and information. I do consider him a friend and I've never name dropped him once. I know who he is to this business. I've never ever wanted him to feel like if I go talk to this guy, he's going to go on media, and start telling everybody how I put him over to use that as like a chip to cash with people.

"I've literally never reiterated a single conversation I have ever had with Paul in my life on media ever. It's different when somebody compliments you privately. It's a whole another level when they do that publicly. That'll be one of those things I'll never forget for the rest of my life, too. I'm really honored that he said that."

In recent months, Kross has experienced a surging popularity amongst wrestling fans, so much that Heyman compared it to the famous rises of Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. According to Kross, Heyman has also offered encouraging words to him under the opposite circumstance, specifically when he remained off WWE television for multiple months.