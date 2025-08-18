AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says WWE Missed A 'Honeymoon Period' When This Star Returned

2025 has featured more twists and turns for one R-Truth than many thought possible. The long-time WWE veteran seemed like he was out the door when his contract expired in June, only for WWE to bring him back a week later with a more serious persona, a departure from his run as comic relief. But a push never materialized, and Truth seemed to revert back to his comedic character after John Cena turned back face, making the whole thing seem scattershot.

That's how Jeff Jarrett sees it at least, questioning a lot of what WWE has done with Truth on the latest episode of "My World."

"Ronnie had, I mean, just a massive outpouring of support," Jarrett said. "And what did WWE do? Is it a chess play? My gut tells me yes. 'Okay, hey, we're going to bring this guy back. Sign him to a new deal. And the first night out, what are we doing to do? We're going to change his character.' It devalues [him]...the 24/7, 365 Ron character has been on WWE TV for years, [and] they killed that off in one night. And it's pretty obvious the powers that be lost interest in booking that one."

Jarrett admitted that the most frustrating aspect of Truth's booking was that it would've been so easy, in his mind, for WWE to keep Truth's momentum going.

"It was a headscratcher because he came back with all that love and adoration that you think...I feel you missed a four, six, eight, maybe ten/twelve week kind of, I'll call it the honeymoon period, the feel good period, that went out the window," Jarrett said. "And they [went] right into hard edge. 'Wait a minute, that ain't who we supported coming back. Wait, we didn't even get to have fun with him a little bit.' I don't know."

