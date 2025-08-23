Alexa Bliss Credits Time In This Sport With Helping Her Deal With Eating Disorder

Not counting Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Mone of the Four Horsewomen, a strong argument could be made that Alexa Bliss was the breakout star to come out of WWE's inaugural women's revolution. But just because Bliss has several Women's World and Tag Team Championship reigns to her name, including a current reign as Tag Champion with Flair, doesn't mean she hasn't had to go through hardship to get it. In the last few years alone, Bliss has seen her career put on hold for a variety of things, one of them good (giving birth to her daughter) and two of them less good, such as her 2023 skin cancer scare and a difficult contract re-negotiation with WWE that temporarily halted plans for her return.

But long before all of that, the biggest challenge Bliss faced, not in wrestling but in life, was an eating disorder. Bliss' struggles with anorexia began when she was a teenager, and once got so bad that she was told she was within 24 hours of dying, leading to a several day stay in the hospital where, according to Bliss, she wasn't allowed to sleep, as doctors feared she would go into cardiac arrest. Now years removed from the harrowing experience, Bliss has been more than open about her previous struggles, hoping to help other women avoid going down a similar path. And through her openness, the former Women's Champion has revealed one thing from her pre-WWE life that she believes helped her overcome her eating disorder; bodybuilding and fitness competitions.