Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Drops New Killer Kross Theme Music

It's been a week since Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux announced they were free agents, and the situation continues to be a mystery. While Kross insists he and Bordeaux are open for business, their reported high asking price for indie appearances and Kross' statements that both want to remain with WWE has some believing their departure is a work, or that the two will be returning to WWE in short order.

On Sunday, Kross made another move that will not answer any questions, but at least suggests Kross is moving back to his Killer Kross persona. On Sunday, Kross released his new theme music on his YouTube channel, clocking in at three minutes and forty five seconds. The hard rock song features plenty of tropes related to Kross, including the lyrics "Fall! Pray!", and plenty of footage of Kross writing stuff down, walking, sitting in a prayer circle, and laughing maniacally.

Those who believe it's a sign Kross has left WWE will surely note that Killer Kross had been the moniker the former NXT Champion used outside of WWE, including his several year stint in TNA/Impact Wrestling, and during his run on the independent circuit in between his two WWE stints. Still, the release of new theme music which references his WWE past will do little to convince those skeptical of Kross' departure.

As such, it appears speculation on Kross will continue until he and Bordeaux wrestle an event either outside the WWE umbrella, or even for promotions associated with WWE, such as TNA or AAA, where Kross also worked previously. At the moment, however, all of Kross and Bordeaux's known independent bookings are for appearances and not matches, meaning that, one way or another, it may be a while yet before fans hear Kross' new music in action.