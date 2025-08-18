Backstage Update On WWE Champ Naomi After Canceled Raw Title Defense

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi was pulled from her planned title defense on last week's "WWE Raw," and no details regarding her status have been made public since. That's set to change, with Naomi scheduled to provide an update on tonight's "Raw." Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared what he's heard regarding Naomi ahead of her appearance.

"It's a medical thing," Meltzer said. "I do not know what it is. ... I don't want to talk about the speculation, but I think that that might be what it is. ... It's her story to say."

The online speculation from fans regarding Naomi is that she may be pregnant, as she didn't appear to suffer an in-ring injury prior to last week's absence. Earlier this year, Naomi publicly stated that she hoped to have kids soon, meaning that she'd be taking a break from wrestling. That, along with the fact that no additional details have surfaced regarding Naomi's status, has fans drawing their own conclusion, which Meltzer believes could be true.

Naomi has been Women's World Champion for a little over a month, having cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She's defended the title just once, in a Triple Threat against SKY and Ripley at WWE SummerSlam.

Nothing is confirmed yet, and this version of Naomi has been known to play mind games, leaving the door open for any possibility on tonight's "Raw." However, the Women's World Championship will likely be vacated if Naomi is unable to wrestle for an extended period of time.

