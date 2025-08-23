Whatever Happened To Mick Foley's Daughter, Noelle?

Noelle Foley, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has become a recognizable figure to many wrestling fans over the years. In addition to frequent crowd appearances at WWE and AEW shows (and a brief role in "Beyond the Mat"), Noelle co-starred in a 2016 WWE Network reality series alongside her family, called "Holy Foley!" Now that the show's been over for nearly a decade, many fans have been left wondering: whatever happened to Noelle Foley?

"Holy Foley!" ran for just one season, depicting Noelle's journey to becoming a pro wrestler among other storylines. However, she did not end up following in her father's footsteps. In 2018, Mick revealed that Noelle had stopped her training after dealing with an injury. Then, in 2019, she suffered a concussion and neck injury that had a significant impact on her health.

Noelle later revealed that the concussion occurred while on a theme park ride, and it led to her developing recurring migraines, as well as a condition called hyperacusis, meaning she'd become sensitive to sound to the point where it causes headache pains. The sensitivity isn't just limited to loud noises, and those dealing with hyperacusis often experience symptoms from things like water running from a faucet or even talking, which can lead to difficulty in social situations.

In the years since the injury, Noelle has been open about her medical issues and the progress she's made in recovering, while also raising awareness for hyperacusis and post-concussion syndrome. Though she no longer intends to join the business, Noelle is still a fan of wrestling. She remains active on social media, regularly sharing photos of herself attending wrestling events, theme parks, and more.