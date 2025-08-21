JBL Comments On WWE Not Signing Karrion Kross To A New Deal, Where He Should Go

From fussy contracts to creative disputes, Karrion Kross has been the topic of discussion since he was released by WWE. Everybody in the professional wrestling world has an opinion on Kross' situation, including WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who is cautiously optimistic about Kross' trajectory post-WWE.

"I thought they'd probably resign him," JBL admitted on a recent episode of "Something to Wrestle With." "You got crowds chanting "We want Kross," you got merch sales that are very good for Karrion. So, I don't know. I think there's a huge future for Karrion."

Despite being released from WWE, JBL noted, Kross' has kept busy. JBL mentioned Kross' new book, "Life is Fighting," as well as Kross' podcast tour, which saw him on programs such as "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" and "The Ariel Helwani Show." JBL remained confused about the circumstances surrounding Kross and WWE's separation, but emphasized Kross' current opportunities for a fruitful post-WWE career. He used WWE's Natalya as an example, claiming that her ongoing transformation from WWE Superstar to indie fighter "Nattie" is a "model" for talent interested in making an impression outside of WWE.

"He's going viral with all this stuff — which is really hard to do — and he's got the ability to go out there and create a buzz!" JBL exclaimed. "I think that's what he needs to do! I think he needs to challenge Josh Barnett ... I think he should do that! I think he should go to GCW, I think he should go wherever he can go, and make a name for himself! Go to Japan! Have some fun!"

JBL bet on Kross appearing in GCW or another adjacent promotion for his first post-WWE wrestling appearance. Unfortunately for JBL, that honor goes to WrestlePro, who recently announced Kross and Scarlett for their September 21 event at Rahway Rec Center.