Why Rikishi Says 'True' Fans Have To Watch WWE Unreal

"WWE: Unreal" has been given rave reviews since it premiered on Netflix in late July. Chronicling the highs and lows of being a modern day WWE Superstar, the five episode docuseries follows the men and women that help mold and breed the illustrious stars fans either come to love or hate. A big fan of this show as well, Rikishi encourages anyone who has appreciation for this sport to go watch it.

"Go watch that documentary," the Hall of Famer said on his "Off The Top" podcast. "If you're a true wrestling fan, and you're a true student of the game, go watch that. Some of the biggest superstars in there are telling you their struggles, are telling you what's happening in there, are telling you...letting down the curtains of what they go through when the cameras go off, when the phones go off."

Of course, this series wouldn't feel like a main event without the appearance of Rikishi's son, Jey Uso, who was profiled in the second episode. In it, backstage personnel like WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, informs Uso he'll be crowned this year's Men's Royal Rumble victor, which propelled an emotional outburst from fans when he eventually won the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41 two months later. It's a moment that Uso savors despite not holding the championship anymore, which could change if he secures a pinfall or submission victory during his fatal four-way matchup against the current champion, Seth Rollins, or his other opponents, CM Punk or LA Knight, at Clash in Paris next Sunday.

