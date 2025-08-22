JBL Would Love For This WWE Star To Be John Cena's Final Opponent

As John Cena nears the end of his retirement tour, many wrestling fans and media alike have questioned which WWE star will be his final opponent this coming December, with names like Seth Rollins and GUNTHER often being mentioned. On August 31, Logan Paul will enter battle with Cena at WWE Clash In Paris, and though opinions have been mixed over the decision to have the YouTube sensation face the 48-year-old during his final run, John Bradshaw Layfield believes that Paul is not only a formidable challenger for the 17-time World Champion, but also should be his final opponent.

Speaking on "Something To Wrestle With," JBL claimed that Paul would be an ideal character for Cena to put over in his last match, and argued that the former United States Title holder has the potential to be a future world champion.

"I would love it to be his last opponent and I can tell you from the mindset of John Cena, he's going to put him over ... Cena is so good about the business. So many people have left doing, as we say, the right thing. You know, Taker did it with Brock. You know, I did it with Rey. People want to leave the business better and Logan Paul I think is a huge part of the future of this business and you're going to have some people mad at me for saying that, but this young man is absolutely fantastic," JBL explained. "I think he's going to be a very good world champion and I think they're going to draw huge money with him."

Outside of fighting Paul at Clash In Paris, it's expected that Cena will also face Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza after "The Beast" attacked him at the end of WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle With" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.