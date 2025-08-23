AEW's Mercedes Mone Reveals Trials & Tribulations Of Traveling With Eight Title Belts

Carrying the blueprint nickname she created in WWE to her new homestead in AEW, it's safe to say that "The CEO" Mercedes Mone is living the high life. And while that comes with checking off the caviar dreams and champagne wishes she once had, and turning them into realistic worldwide title reigns, the weight of it all can take a toll. Before she won her newly captured ninth piece of hardware on Friday in the Discovery Wrestling's Scottish Women's Championship, the "Conversation" had a conversation with TV Insider reporter (and Wrestling Inc. alumni), Scott Fishman, on what it's like to lug all those groundbreaking titles around. While they're fun to have, she did not sugarcoat that the struggle is not just bringing them every time to the ring, but when she's traveling, too.

"Oh my God! You have absolutely no freakin' idea how hard it is to carry around at least 80 pounds. I haven't officially weighed them. I'm really curious to see, but it's legit 80 pounds in my carry-on," the TBS Champion said. "I've actually had to take two titles out and put them in my backpack because I can't lift my carryon in the overhead anymore. I've been struggling, and it's embarrassing because I'm a wrestler. It is absolutely so hard in every airport. I always get stopped by the TSA and have to spend an extra 20 minutes. It's so hard. They pull out my titles. Everyone stares at me. They want to know what I do. They are like, 'What are you? A boxer?' No! Hello, do you not see these cute pink titles? Do you not recognize the TBS Championship? I'm a professional wrestler! It's crazy and a lot of work, but what's even harder was doing my entrance with all my championships around my waist. It's really hard to move my hips with 70 or 80 pounds in your hips."

Despite the haul of being physically anchored down, Mone refuses to use that as an excuse to drop any of them anytime soon, which her upcoming opponents Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM's Bozilla, will have to learn the hard way, as Mone will make her 19th title defense with the TBS Title in less than 24 hours at Forbidden Door in London. Should she retain, she'll be boisterously inching to surpass the inaugural and former champion, Jade Cargill, from her 508-day historic reign. As of this report, Mone is sitting at a 454-day reign.

