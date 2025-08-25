WWE's Cody Rhodes On Writing A Book: 'An Entire Huge Chapter Is Locked Behind A Wall'

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has expressed his desire to write a book about his life, but detailed the major stumbling block in its coming to fruition.

Rhodes recently had fellow WWE star Becky Lynch on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, where he praised "The Man's" book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl." Lynch advised Rhodes to write a book, which Rhodes said he would be interested in, but noted that a major part of his story, seemingly referring to AEW and his role in establishing it, would be off limits.

"I would love to write a book, but an entire huge chapter is locked behind a wall," he began. "And everything I say these days when it comes to that is somehow I'm rewriting history. I'm remembering it wrong, even though the receipts are literally on social media. Stop. But every time I say anything, it's the wrong thing to say. And it hurts. Like, it hurts my heart because I'd love to tell the story. I just have to wait for somebody else to tell the story, and hopefully they include me in it. But it's a very odd situation."

"The American Nightmare" has been quiet about his exit from AEW, with his departure happening in controversial circumstances, recently revealing that there was bad blood in the end. Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, were even offered new deals prior to their departure, but the duo rejected them and chose to leave the promotion, with Cody returning to WWE in 2022.

Rhodes will get his wish of having the story of AEW told by someone else — even if it's affiliated with the company — as the promotion announced a few months ago that a new book, "THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE, A Definitive History of All Elite Wrestling," will be launched in November.