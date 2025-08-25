Kevin Nash Shares Takeaway From Karrion Kross' WWE Departure

Weeks after Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux claimed their WWE deals had expired, fans are beginning to come around on the idea the situation is real and not a work, especially as the couple take up more indie bookings. Whether Kevin Nash believes the same is unclear, but the WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the latest "Kliq This" that he had an interaction with Kross back at SummerSlam, Kross' last WWE show to date.

"Of all the f*****g boys I run into at SummerSlam backstage, I run into Kross," Nash said. "And we actually...we're getting ready to pass each other, and we both stop and turn. I hadn't seen him in awhile. And I just said, I basically said 'Way to go. You f*****g made them push you. You f*****g got yourself over, way to go.' He said 'Just doing the best I can man.'"

As to why things didn't work out for Kross in WWE, Nash believes WWE didn't take too kindly to Kross trying to get himself over without WWE's help, comparing it to another former WWE star who attempted that and was later let go.

"Zack Ryder did that," Nash said. "Zack Ryder got himself over. And you know, he's 'King of the Indies' now, and he's never been asked back. I don't think that...they particularly want you to book your own s**t. It's like...it's the whole basis of 'NXT.' 'NXT' takes somebody off the street, they put them in the Performance Center, and they teach them the WWE way. And then you learn that, then you go to 'NXT,' and they teach you the WWE way. And then you go to the big show once you've honed the WWE way. So...if you're against the grain, sometimes that doesn't work for them creatively."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription