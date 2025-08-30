Adam Page Looks Like This Retired WCW Star's Twin
A strong argument could be made that "Hangman" Adam Page is one of, if not the, most popular wrestlers in North America right now. Being AEW World Champion and a long-time stalwart of AEW certainly doesn't hurt, but it's only the tip of the iceberg with him. Some fans love Page because he's become one of the best wrestlers in the world, others like him because he's often singled out as one of the more authentic wrestlers in the business right now, perfectly embodying his persona of the "Anxious Millennial Cowboy." This has included him wearing t-shirts of iconic country music star Dolly Parton, riding out on a horse; the list goes on. Over the last year however, when Page flirted with darker aspects of his character, his look began to evolve.
For most of his AEW run, Page's hair had been longer, and while he sported some facial hair, it was a relatively short look all things considered. But after Page returned from his "suspension" at the hands of The Elite and continued to wage war against Swerve Strickland, a few changes became more notable. Page started sporting a rather big mustache, one that eventually morphed into a beard as time went on. And while Page's hair is still longer than most, it became clear that he had cut it shorter, with more emphasis on curls. It was a fitting look for the new version "Hangman;" it was also one that made him look eerily similar to one of the most famous babyfaces in the 1980s wrestling scene, Magnum T.A.
Magnum T.A. And Hangman Adam Page Share More Similarities Than Just Looks
In an alternate universe, it's possible that Page's career would've fully paralleled that of Magnum, who was unfortunately forced to retire in his mid-20s after a 1986 car accident ruptured two vertebrae in his neck, and briefly left him paralyzed on his right side. Already a star at the time of the accident, Magnum seemed poised to take an even bigger step; he was about to win his third United States Championship in a year, and most accounts claim that he was being groomed by Jim Crockett Promotion's booker Dusty Rhodes to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and become the top star of JCP and, by extension, the NWA. Even still, his short career appears to have left its mark on Page, and with good reason. Though Page was born a few years after Magnum retired, it was likely the latter served as inspiration, given both hailed from the state of Virginia.
It certainly is a tad ironic that Page would attempt to pull of the Magnum look during his heel run, given that Magnum was such an iconic babyface for his time. But with Page now back as AEW's white night, it only adds another similarity between the two. Frankly, there's not much difference between the Page of 2019 and the Magnum of 1985, two men who were upstart babyfaces being groomed for bigger and better things. There's even less difference when you consider both men got over organically with their audiences, both due to their skill and their relatability. And it's hard to argue that the matches both men became known for were quite violent, such as Magnum's I Quit match with Tully Blanchard, and Page's second Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley. In a way, it's almost uncanny how much the two are alike, which makes it fitting how much the two look like twins, give or take a few decades.