Adam Page Looks Like This Retired WCW Star's Twin

In an alternate universe, it's possible that Page's career would've fully paralleled that of Magnum, who was unfortunately forced to retire in his mid-20s after a 1986 car accident ruptured two vertebrae in his neck, and briefly left him paralyzed on his right side. Already a star at the time of the accident, Magnum seemed poised to take an even bigger step; he was about to win his third United States Championship in a year, and most accounts claim that he was being groomed by Jim Crockett Promotion's booker Dusty Rhodes to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and become the top star of JCP and, by extension, the NWA. Even still, his short career appears to have left its mark on Page, and with good reason. Though Page was born a few years after Magnum retired, it was likely the latter served as inspiration, given both hailed from the state of Virginia.

It certainly is a tad ironic that Page would attempt to pull of the Magnum look during his heel run, given that Magnum was such an iconic babyface for his time. But with Page now back as AEW's white night, it only adds another similarity between the two. Frankly, there's not much difference between the Page of 2019 and the Magnum of 1985, two men who were upstart babyfaces being groomed for bigger and better things. There's even less difference when you consider both men got over organically with their audiences, both due to their skill and their relatability. And it's hard to argue that the matches both men became known for were quite violent, such as Magnum's I Quit match with Tully Blanchard, and Page's second Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley. In a way, it's almost uncanny how much the two are alike, which makes it fitting how much the two look like twins, give or take a few decades.