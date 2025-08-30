AEW Champ Hangman Adam Page Addresses Potential Move To Hollywood

Since AEW's inception in 2019, several top stars have been featured in major Hollywood films or television shows as the promotion continued to grow in popularity, with talent like MJF and Samoa Joe having made recent appearances in multiple comedy and action projects. Although many competitors often look for opportunities in the film industry either during or after their time in the ring, some performers prefer to just stick to professional wrestling, including AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, who told "Bleacher Report," that he's never considered the possibility of becoming a Hollywood star.

"It's not really something I've seriously entertained," Page explained. "Like with any opportunity, I'm not just going to shut the idea of it down, but it's just not something I've seriously entertained or where my focus is. My focus really always has been and still is on being a professional wrestler. That is my career. That is my one and only real ambition in terms of work. Not to shut it out completely, but it's not something I've ever thought about."

MJF has continued to star in some of the most high profile projects in Hollywood since joining AEW, as he was recently featured in Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2," while also playing the role of Lance Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" two years ago. As for Joe, the television series "Twisted Metal" has quickly become one of the most anticipated shows on Paramount+, with the second season of the program having just released last month. Several women on AEW's roster also made their debut on the big screen last year, as Toni Storm, Britt Baker and Kamille were all featured in the drama film "Queen of the Ring."

