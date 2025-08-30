The Roster Mistake Even John Cena Agrees WWE Made

It wouldn't be pro wrestling without fans, or even the wrestlers themselves, arguing over a booking decision; in some ways, the industry even thrives on it. As such, there is rarely a time where there is a majority consensus on whether something was handled perfectly or if something was a disaster; this happens so infrequently that most fans can easily point to decisions that were 100% wrong. Such examples would be WCW Starrcade 1997, when Eric Bischoff decided against a clean Sting victory over Hulk Hogan in favor of shenanigans (some of which were botched) and the 2019 Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt that ended in a disqualification. But one booking mistake that has an even lower approval rating than those two occurred in 2010, a time period in WWE history not exactly known for sound decision making and high quality.

There was a brief flicker of hope in the summer, however, when Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Justin Gabriel, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield, and Darren Young, all participants of the "game show era" of "NXT," formed The Nexus, announcing their rival with a blistering show closing attack on "WWE Raw" that saw them dismantle wrestlers John Cena, CM Punk, Luke Gallows and broadcast members Justin Roberts, Jerry Lawler, and Matt Striker. While Bryan's actions led to him briefly getting fired, the angle was otherwise seen as a success, and fans were glued to the TV screen as WWE built to a major SummerSlam match that saw Nexus set to take an all-star team of WWE stars, led by Cena. And with the group riding a wave of momentum, it seemed like a no-brainer that they'd defeat the WWE team to set up even more big time matchups in the fall.