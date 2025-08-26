Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE's Creative Plans For Wrestlepalooza

2025 has been the year of WWE doing everything in their power to counterprogram AEW events, holding "NXT" PLE's the same day as Double or Nothing, All In, and Forbidden Door. But their biggest head to head battle is coming up next month, when WWE Wrestlepalooza goes against AEW All Out on September 20, with Wrestlepalooza also serving as WWE's first ever PLE to take place on ESPN's DTC streaming service.

Given the stakes of the situation, one would expect that WWE would look to make the show one of their biggest events of the year. And according to Dave Meltzer on Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," that's exactly what the promotion is doing. In fact, Meltzer went as far as to suggest that this Saturday's Clash in Paris airing Peacock was sort of a lame duck event, with WWE instead saving all of their big matches for their ESPN debut and head to head battle with AEW.

"They want the loaded show," Meltzer said. "So Cody vs. McIntyre is going to be on that show. And Cena vs. Brock Lesnar is going to be on that show. I don't know if the Stephanie Vaquer match will be on that show or on that 'Raw,' but I do know that Indianapolis show, the plan is to do a very loaded show that night."

How AEW will respond to Wrestlepalooza remains to be seen, though the promotion is coming off a financially successful Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena, and already has sold nearly 10,000 tickets for All Out in Toronto's Scotiabank Center. No matches have been announced for the show as of yet, but many have anticipated the card will feature Adam Copeland and Christian Cage teaming up to face FTR.

