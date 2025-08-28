Hook's AEW Theme Replaced Due To Past Tensions With Action Bronson

Hook made a surprise return to AEW on this week's "AEW Dynamite," but there was a slight change to his presentation as he debuted a new in-ring song. The young AEW star has moved away from his Action Bronson theme song, and a report has highlighted the reason for the change.

The former AEW FTW Champion's new theme is called "So Tell The Girls I Am Back In Town" by Jay Jay Johanson, which was released way back in 1996. As per "Fightful Select," Action Bronson's disparaging comments about AEW, calling the backstage environment "weird," played a part in AEW moving away from Hook's original theme, "The Chairman's Intent." The report claims that AEW's relationship with Bronson has been ironed out, but the promotion had already decided to switch Hook's theme song. The report further revealed that AEW sources had informed them in January that AEW's rights to use the Bronson theme had expired in January.

AEW had teased Hook's return on the August 13 edition of "Dynamite," with the Jay Jay Johanson song playing in the background.

Hook's return took place at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia — a venue dear to his father, former wrestler Taz — where he confronted and attacked Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta, seeking retribution after Yuta and the faction had sidelined him for months. The Opps, the faction Hook is part of, also had reason to celebrate as they defeated Ricochet and the Gates of Agony to retain their AEW World Trios Championship.