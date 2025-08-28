Signed NJPW Star Reportedly Making More AEW Appearances Following Forbidden Door 2025

Forbidden Door 2025 saw AEW and NJPW stars combine to put on an exciting show, and one NJPW star who was a part of the main event, Gabe Kidd, could feature more on AEW television going forward.

Kidd joined forces with Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, as well as The Young Bucks, in the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match last weekend. Even though he was on the losing side, Kidd has something to cheer about as he is reportedly set to feature more on AEW television and could also permanently join the Death Riders, as per "Self Made PW."

"NJPW wrestler Gabriel Kidd was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in the 2300 Arena. Kidd remains a member of the NJPW roster but is expected to continue to make appearances for AEW. He is considered at this point to be a permanent member of the Death Riders and was spotted training with them today at TV."

Kidd appeared at the end of this week's "AEW Dynamite," ambushing and attacking Darby Allin after the latter's match with Claudio Castagnoli. The current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion has made a handful of appearances on AEW television since his debut in the promotion last year. If the report is to be believed, Kidd has seemingly changed his stance on AEW and working with the promotion. Last December, he had vehemently denied any interest in signing with AEW, even going so far as to call NJPW's relationship with the company "embarrassing." The British star alleged that AEW took more than they gave back in the partnership between the two promotions.

With his ongoing feud with Allin and his partnership with Death Riders growing, AEW fans can expect to see more of Kidd in the weeks and months to follow.