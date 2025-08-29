WWE NXT Star Lola Vice Set For AAA Mixed Tag Title Match

In acquiring AAA, WWE opened the door for several of its superstars to recurrently compete in Mexico under the AAA umbrella. Such is the case with "WWE NXT" star Lola Vice, who most recently performed in a mixed tag bout alongside Mr. Iguana and Nino Hamburguesa at TripleMania XXXIII. Looking ahead, Vice will return to the company yet again, this time with championship gold involved.

As announced by AAA on X, Vice and Lince Dorado will challenge Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships at an AAA live event on September 7. For Vice, this will mark her second time taking on the pair, having wrestled them in a non-title match alongside TNA's Santino Marella last month. For Dorado, this will be his first outing solely under the AAA banner. He previously competed at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7 as part of a six-man tag match alongside the LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee. As a unit, Dorado, Del Toro, and Lee lost to Iguana, Aero Star, and Octagon Jr.

¡Lucha por el Campeonato en Parejas Mixtas AAA! La Hiedra y Mr. Iguana vs Lola Vice y Lince Dorado 7 de septiembre, 5 PM gira #AlianzasAAA en @showcentermty. 🎟️ Boletos disponibles en: https://t.co/KhyPfAa8dg pic.twitter.com/0mUPE1uggm — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 29, 2025

Dorado, a former member of Lucha House Party, returned to WWE action earlier this year under a talent-coach contract. Meanwhile, Vice has been a regular fixture on "NXT" programming since signing with the company in 2022, now with an NXT Women's Championship match also on the horizon for her.

Iguana and Hiedra claimed the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships in December 2024 by defeating Crazzy Steve and Havok. Since then, they've had one successful title defense.