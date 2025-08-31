The In-Ring Disaster That Ended A NJPW Legend's Career

Injuries can happen at any point in a wrestling match. The men and women who perform put their bodies on the line every single time a bell rings, but there are some performers whose lives are forever changed in the squared circle, and many of the moves that change the course of their lives are moves they have taken hundreds of times.

Take Shinjiro Otani, for example. It's a name who most younger fans won't recognize, but in his prime, he was one of the most underrated and influential wrestlers of the 1990s. A staple of the Junior Heavyweight scene in Japan that would go on to be one of the most revolutionary group of wrestlers ever assembled, Otani spent nine years with New Japan Pro Wrestling between 1992 and 2001, winning a whole host of championships along the way. Most notably, Otani was the inaugural WCW Cruiserweight Champion and the final holder of J-Crown, a collection of championships from various promotions around the world that modern fans will associate with Ultimo Dragon, with eight of the ten title belts he is holding in that famous picture making up the J-Crown.

Otani would eventually leave NJPW to help form Pro Wrestling ZERO1 alongside former New Japan ace Shinya Hashimoto, and outside of cameo appearances in promotions around Japan (including being involved in one of Jushin Thunder Liger's retirement matches at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020) ZERO1 was Otani's home promotion. He was even winning championships in ZERO1 as recently as December 2020 — but on April 10, 2022, the career of one of the greatest Junior Heavyweight wrestlers of all time came to an end.