Eric Bischoff Advises Jake Hager To Move On After Remarks About AEW, Tony Khan

Having spent many years in the professional wrestling industry, and publicly trash-talked various individuals throughout it, Eric Bischoff feels comfortable advising Jake Hager to forge ahead rather than looking backward. Speaking on a recent "83 Weeks," Bischoff shared his thoughts on the comments made by Hager regarding Tony Khan and his time in AEW.

"I just hate it when guys feel like they need to burn a bridge," Bischoff said. "He was just venting, but man, when you leave something behind, leave it behind. Don't make it worse by burying the people, even if they deserve it, because it reflects badly on you in the long run. And I learned that the hard way."

Bischoff prefaced that statement by sharing that he's met Hager before and likes the retired wrestler, and he could even envision himself sharing a steak with the man. Hager's comments might've made him feel better, but Bischoff doesn't believe they will do anything positive for Hager, even if he believes that some of what Hager said about AEW might be true.

"It's not the first time we've heard it," Bischoff continued. "I've heard consistently from people that have no gripe ... that happen to be there about how things operate behind the scenes."

Last month, Hager did an interview that saw him discuss Khan at length. Among other things, Hager accused Khan of interrupting a talent-only meeting, though Dax Harwood of FTR soon offered a conflicting version of the story.

After joining the promotion as of the first episode of "AEW Dynamite" in October 2019, Hager left when his contract expired in early 2024. He has since stated that he's retired from pro wrestling, and Hager has shifted his focus to running a business.

