Dave Meltzer Assesses Whether Or Not MJF Can Make It To AEW All Out After CMLL Match

All Elite Wrestling's next major pay-per-view event, All Out on September 20, has got a lot of people talking for a variety of reasons. It will be the first pay-per-view event to be available to stream on HBO MAX, the show has already moved to an afternoon start time to avoid clashing with WWE's Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event on the same day. and unfortunately for AEW, they will be without some of their biggest stars, such as Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland.

Another name that is up in the air for All Out is former AEW World Champion MJF, who has not been seen in person on AEW programming since his loss to Hangman Page at Forbidden Door on August 24, and will be cutting it fine as far as an All Out appearance goes as he will be wrestling Mistico in a Title vs. Mask match at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show the night before All Out. Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW changing the start time of All Out will make life difficult for MJF if he is booked on the pay-per-view, but given that you can get a direct flight from Mexico City to Toronto that lasts around five hours, the "Salt of the Earth" should be in Canada by show time.

To make life a little easier for MJF, Meltzer reported that the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship match will not main event the show as some would have first thought, instead being the penultimate match of the night. As for what will main event the show, it's highly likely that the Lucha de Apuesta match which currently has two unknown participants will headline CMLL's anniversary event as that is a match that holds a lot of importance in Mexico.