AEW Reportedly Considering Another Residency Near The End Of 2025

Over the past year, All Elite Wrestling has had a number of residencies in buildings across the United States. The road to AEW All In London 2024 saw a number of episodes of "AEW Collision" take place in the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fallout from AEW All In Texas saw the company occupy the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois throughout most of July, and AEW is currently at the halfway point of their series of events at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These residencies don't look like they will be stopping any time soon as AEW reportedly has their eye on another iconic venue before the end of the year.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is looking into running an extended residency in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. AEW ran a number of shows in the legendary building on the weekend before Christmas in 2024, with the final league matches in that year's Continental Classic tournament, the final episode of "AEW Rampage," and Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view all taking place in the building most famous for hosting ECW events towards the end of their existence at the turn of the century.

Meltzer noted that the run of shows AEW had in the Hammerstein Ballroom were a major financial success, as well as being successful in the TV ratings, and while the attendance was capped at just under 1,500 people, the ticket prices meant that the gates generated more money than some shows with double the amount of people in the same building. Like with all of their residencies, AEW also saved a lot of money by running the same venue consecutively, with Meltzer believing that AEW saved somewhere in the six figure region during their 2024 stretch.