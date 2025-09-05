AEW's Jim Ross Addresses AJ Lee's Anticipated WWE Return

The wrestling world is awaiting the rumored return of AJ Lee to WWE, reportedly to help her husband, CM Punk, take on Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. One WWE Hall of Famer waiting to see Lee's comeback is former head of talent relations, and current AEW commentator, Jim Ross. On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross said that he has always been a fan of Lee's work and that she always did a great job during her first run in the company.

"She learned well," Ross said. "It's a new star, that's not a new star, but a star that certainly has built up anticipation for her return... Any star that's got name identity, and she has name identity, and who she's married to hasn't hurt anything. She's a unique character. I'm a little bit surprised that she's jumping back in the game, but not totally. I'm not shocked, it make sense to me. I wish her well."

Ross and co-host Conrad Thompson also talked about WWE Shop potentially spoiling Lee's return in a possible-AI response to a fan regarding Lee merchandise. Ross laughed about it, and said she's coming back.

"They're not going to go that far and add that kind of information without the fact that she's returning," he said. "She was always a real good athlete, but she's smart. Good crowd psychology and I think she's coming back at a good time. They need a fresh face, they, meaning WWE, needs a fresh face, especially in the women's division and she can work."

