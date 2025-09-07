Tommy Dreamer Is Surprised This WWE Clash In Paris Match Wasn't The Main Event

Last weekend, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins closed WWE Clash In Paris in celebration after the former helped the latter retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal-four-way. Initially, though, WWE alum Tommy Dreamer expected another match to headline the premium live event.

"Surprised that [John Cena vs. Logan Paul] wasn't the main event on paper," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark," "but when I saw the results of what happened in the main event, not surprised that they went that route. Guys put in time. I want to say over 25 minutes of very, very great in-ring competition. I don't know what Logan Paul does for his training, I don't know what John Cena does for his training, but somewhere, they're doing cardio or having matches to get them prepared for what they had done. Both guys are in tremendous shape."

"... The performance alone that John Cena put in with Cody Rhodes, I was like, John's still the man," Dreamer continued. "His performance again tonight, John did a masterful job of piecing stuff together, being there for both Logan for his stuff and also for John's stuff. Enjoyed the finish, enjoyed everything that we got."

While no title was involved in their match, Cena and Paul fought back-and-forth, with Paul both dodging and taking multiple Attitude Adjustments. In Dreamer's eyes, the action was so good that he admittedly double checked Cena's age, which is 48. Despite that, Cena managed to defeat Paul, age 30, and woo the viewers in what would be his last ever in-ring performance in France. Rollins followed with a successful title defense over CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in the official Clash In Paris main event.

