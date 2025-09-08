AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm Set For Street Fight On Dynamite

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm recently challenged any member of the Triangle of Madness to a fight, and has now found an opponent from the faction, whom she will face at this week's "AEW Dynamite."

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on social media that Storm will face off against Skye Blue on the upcoming "Dynamite" at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, in a Philly Street Fight. The match, though, will not be for Storm's world title.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT This Wednesday, 9/10! Philly Street Fight AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs Skye Blue Toni called out any member of The Triangle of Madness, + Skye Blue accepted: Storm vs @SkyeByee Philly Street Fight THIS WEDNESDAY!" said Khan.

The match will be the first time in two years that Storm and Skye will face off in a singles match, with their last encounter coming back in December 2023 on "Dynamite," where Storm got the better of Skye. Prior to Khan's announcement, Storm had sent a warning to her upcoming opponents at AEW All Out – Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla — before issuing a challenge to the Triangle of Madness group for a match in Philadelphia.

Three other matches have also been confirmed for this week's "Dynamite," which include a tag team match between the team of AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura against Alex Windsor and Riho, a non-title singles match between AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page and Josh Alexander, and another singles match between Ricochet and Shelton Benjamin. This week's "Dynamite" will be the final episode from AEW's residency at the 2300 Arena and will feature the return of Bryan Danielson in his new role as a commentator.