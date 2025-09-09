Bully Ray Suggests These Matches Were Doomed On Stacked WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that two matches on the recent "WWE SmackDown" didn't get enough of the spotlight due to other stars on the show.

Last week's show saw John Cena make his final appearance — and match — on the blue brand, where he faced Sami Zayn, before Brock Lesnar interrupted them. The night also saw the return of AJ Lee to WWE, and these two blockbuster moments stole most of the spotlight.

"See, to me, it's like, and this is very old school booking: if you're booking the show, how do you expect anything to follow Cena and Brock other than the return of AJ Lee?" he asked.

When co-host Dave LaGreca suggested that the norms of the business usually don't allow important matches and segments to go back-to-back, Ray questioned that thought process.

"Okay, you could have put everything before that and ended with the Cena, Sami, Brock, and then into AJ Lee and Punk. Who taught you that you had to put something in between?" asked Ray. "And that's my mentality, since nothing can compare to those two segments — nothing is following John. Nothing is following a match that John and Sami can have, because Sami is really freaking good at what he does. Pain in the a*s, but really, really good at what he does. And oh, by the way, here's Brock as a surprise. Who's following that? And my point is, the two matches that they had in between, nobody followed it."