Michin, Doc Gallows Respond To AJ Styles Mentioning Them In Unaired WWE Raw Promo

Speaking before the live crowd in Milwaukee for "WWE Raw" this week, AJ Styles pointed out that he was now alone in his endeavors given that his former O.C stablemates were elsewhere. "The Phenomenal One" specifically mentioned that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were no longer in WWE; meanwhile, Michin currently resides on the "WWE SmackDown" brand. Despite the separation, Michin and Gallows took notice of their namedrops and responded accordingly.

"I'll have your back forever, Uncle Al," Michin wrote on X alongside two crying emojis. She and Styles last teamed in a mixed tag match against Karrion Kross and Scarlett on a June 2023 edition of "SmackDown." In the present day, Michin is seeking out other opportunities on WWE's blue brand, such a potential rematch for the Women's United States Championship.

Gallows, now known as Doc Gallows, approached the situation in a more joking manner, writing "I'm going to start charging royalties for #pipebombs." He and Styles last shared a ring at a WWE live event in December 2023, when they and Anderson took on Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) and Grayson Waller. In February 2025, WWE released Anderson and Gallows.

According to Styles, the distance put between him and his stablemates may have been an intentional move made by an unnamed individual looking to keep him from winning in WWE. Styles claimed that the same person doesn't want him in the company, so in turn, he'd beat down El Grande Americano to make them feel some of his pain.

Styles indeed went on to defeat Americano. His long-term future in WWE, however, reportedly remains up in the air, as his current contract is said to be expiring around February 2026.