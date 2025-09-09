Dave Meltzer Says This WWE Talent Is The Star Of The Vision, This One Is The 'Sidekick'

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins assembled The Vision very carefully, starting with Paul Heyman's betrayal of both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He then brought in former NXT Champion Bron Breakker, as he and Heyman believe the young star is a natural talent and a future main eventer. "Big" Bronson Reed then followed, as Rollins said he was well aware of Reed's power and what he can do with his Tsunami.

With Rollins teaming alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, to take on CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza, Breakker and Reed have been on their own. In the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said one Vision member is clearly the main guy, and the other is the sidekick.

"Bron Breakker is the one that they [are like] 'You're the star.' Bronson Reed is the sidekick," Meltzer said. "Bron Breakker's the guy who, you know, it's not a secret. Paul Heyman practically tells you on the promos that [Breakker] is the new Roman Reigns and they're building him up for Roman Reigns at some point, probably WrestleMania."

Both Reed and Breakker's next moves are together as a tag team, however. They'll be taking on the newly reunited Usos at Wrestlepalooza on September 20 while their leader and the Women's Intercontinental Champion take on Lee and Punk.

As for their separate plans, no recent reports have indicated any clear paths for either Breakker or Reed. During Rollins' storyline injury ahead of him cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk at SummerSlam, however, Breakker did indicate he would be the leader of The Vision while Rollins was gone, something that didn't come to fruition.

