WWE's Cody Rhodes Initially Thought This Celeb's Interest In All In Was A Rib

Celebrities in the wrestling sphere have become increasingly commonplace. While the most visible wrestling-celebrity relationships are seen in WWE, where influencers and musicians such as Logan Paul, Jelly Roll, and Travis Scott have made their mark, it's not abnormal to see the odd celebrity at any mainstream promotion, including AEW, who hosted singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer for its debut All In pay-per-view.

Former AEW officials Cody and Brandi Rhodes took to an episode of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" to discuss the experience. Brandi mentioned her initial disbelief regarding Mayer's presence at All In 2018, and after some banter, Cody pulled back the curtain on Mayer's attendance.

"I get an email, 3 a.m., from John Mayer's manager," Cody began. "There's a bachelor party. They want to attend All In — the original All In — which has been very, very sold out. ... And, at that point, I just thought it was a rib. A good wrestling rib. ... At 9AM, when I left the hotel room, I was greeted by someone right at the door saying to me, "Hey, did you deny John Mayer tickets?""

While Cody did not deny Mayer's party tickets, he was similarly shocked to hear that Mayer wanted to attend the blossoming AEW's event. Cody recalled sitting Mayer in a "middle of the aisle" seat, as to provide Mayer and his party with some privacy from other fans milling about the event. "The American Nightmare" locked up with now-"WWE SmackDown" official Nick Aldis at the event, where he managed to catch a glimpse of Mayer mid-match.

"That was a really fun get!" Rhodes finished. "Took some photos afterwards."

Mayer is known for his contributions to the soft rock and blues genre, as well as his relationships with high-profile musicians such as Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.