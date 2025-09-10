Tony Khan Announces $500k 5-On-5 Match For AEW Dynamite As Trios And Tag Champs Unite

Throughout 2025, AEW has embraced two things with their "Dynamite" and "Collison" cards; multi-man all-star party matches, and matches with higher than usual cash prizes, brought on by the Young Bucks losing their EVP statuses at AEW All In. Now, as AEW begins to wrap up their residency in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena this week, AEW owner Tony Khan is deciding to combine the two ideas into one wild match.

Taking to X shortly after 5 p.m., Khan announced a 5 on 5, $500K match. And though Khan didn't give it the "All-Star" label, it would definitely be fitting, as the match will feature Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and the aforementioned Bucks taking on AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido and AEW World Trios Champions The Opps.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TONIGHT! $500k 5-on-5 Match

World Tag Team Champions Brodido +

World Trios Champions The Opps

vs

Death Riders/@youngbucks Teams of 5 fight for $500k as World Champions unite Opps/Brodido vs Death Riders + the down-on-their-luck Young Bucks

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/vjCfcHFZmI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 10, 2025

The match's monetary award will be very enticing to all involved, especially the Bucks, who can earn back some of their lost paycheck with a win. It's potentially not the only thing at stake though, as a victory over Brodido and The Opps could leave the Bucks and Death Riders in position to get a future title shot. At the moment, neither The Opps nor Brodido have a championship defense scheduled for AEW All Out next week, further suggesting this match could set up potential challengers.

The 5-on-5 match joins what is already a loaded "Dynamite" show featuring two women's matches, including TBS Champion Mercedes Mone teaming with Emi Sakura to face All Out challenger Riho and Alex Windsor, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm facing Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight. Also announced are Shelton Benjamin going one on one against Ricochet, and AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page facing Josh Alexander in a grudge match.